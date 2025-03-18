Sindh to close educational institutions on March 22

All educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on account of martyrdrom of Hazrat Ali (RA), which which falls on the 21st of Ramadan.
According to the notification issued by the education department, all the public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department would remain closed on Saturday, Youm-e-Ali.
The holiday has been announced in pursuance of the decisions taken by Sindh's sub-committee of the steering committee on education.
Youm-e-Ali is observed on the 21st of Ramadan every year and large processions across the country are carried out to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).
