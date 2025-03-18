Lady Gaga having ‘hard’ time accepting her victory at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Lady Gaga gives detailed acceptance speech reflecting on ageism

Bad Romance hitmaker Lady Gaga seemed to be feeling insane about her big win at iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 38-year-old won an Innovator Award and Best Collaboration with Bruno Mars for their song Die with a Smile.

However, she earned a big achievement, but she still looked annoyed over the win. Gaga admitted that she is having a hard time accepting an award at the age of 38.

Abracadabra vocalist, in her acceptance speech, reflected on ageism existing within the entertainment industry.

She added, "I don't know totally how to think about this, because winning an award honouring my entire career at 38 years old is a hard thing to get my head around.”

A Star is Born actress confessed that she is now feeling like she is just getting started.

"On the one hand, I feel like I’ve been doing this forever, and on the other hand, I know I’m just getting started.

Gaga continued, "Even though the world might consider a woman in her late 30s old, for a pop star, which is insane, I promise that I’m just getting warmed up.”

On the work front, the Bloody Mary singer just released her seventh studio album titled 'Mayhem'.