Civil-military leadership to discuss strategy to prevent Kabul from becoming proxy: Sanaullah

Prime Minister's aide on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference on February 16, 2023. — PID

A day before the high-level in-camera session on national security, Prime Minister's aide on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said that the meeting will focus on strategising ways to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a proxy, particularly by India, against Pakistan.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', the ruling PML-N leader noted that the session will not only focus on convincing Afghanistan to maintain neutrality but also discuss future course of action if Kabul refuses to accept Pakistan's demand to deny militants space to operate on its soil.

The in-camera rare session of parliament is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 11am wherein military officials will brief the lawmakers on prevailing security situation in the country in the backdrop of recent deadly terror attacks.

In one of the terror incidents lately, dozens of militants, affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), blew up a railway track and assaulted Jaffar Express on Tuesday, carrying more than 440 passengers — who were taken hostage in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district in Balochistan.

The security forces, after a complex clearance operation, neutralised 33 attackers and rescued the hostage passengers.

Apart from five operational casualties, as many as 26 passengers were martyred by the terrorists, of which 18 were security personnel belonging to the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps (FC), three were officials from Pakistan Railways and other departments, and five were civilians.

Speaking to the media following the culmination of the security forces' operation, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed that the terrorists were in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan.

Lt-Gen Chaudhry's remarks reflect Islamabad's stance which has time again urged Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorist organisations against Pakistan — something which has been backed by statistics from a recent Global Terrorism Index 2025 report.

During today's programme, Sanaullah said that the interim Afghan government provided the terrorists with safe havens, where they train, plan and carry out attacks. "These terrorists receive funds from India," he said, vowing that their safe havens would be eliminated in a few weeks and months.

When asked about Afghanistan's cooperation in countering terrorism, he said that the military leadership is pursuing a multi-dimensional policy and would seek input from civil leadership on how to dissuade Afghanistan from acting as a proxy or becoming a weapon in India's hands.

However, he said that the issue will be resolved one way or another, noting that Afghanistan's refusal to comply does not equate to a dead end. "There are many way-outs at our disposal," he stated.

In response to a question, Sanaullah said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and his team, including Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Asim Malik and others will attend the meeting and one of the team's members would brief the lawmakers.

Furthermore, the PM's aide noted that the military leadership would also receive input from the civil leadership during the meeting. "If anything emerges in the meeting that requires [PML-N President and three-time Prime Minister] Nawaz Sharif to play a role, he is fully ready to do so," he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, both of which share borders with neighbouring Afghanistan, have faced the brunt of the terrorist attacks — with both provinces accounting for over 96% of terrorist attacks and deaths in Pakistan in 2024 as per a Global Terrorism Index 2025 report.

PTI demands meeting with Imran Khan

Separately, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded a meeting with its incarcerated founder Imran Khan to consult on the high-level in-camera meeting scheduled for Tuesday (March 18).

In this regard, PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar met the NA speaker, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and demanded that a three-member parliamentary delegation should be allowed to meet PTI founder for instructions.

In a statement, Dogar said that Sadiq and other ministers assured them of contacting authorities concerned and of arranging meeting with party founder Imran Khan incarcerated in Adiala jail. "No successful policy can be chalked out without Imran's support," he added.

He noted that the PTI seeks a policy on terrorism and foreign affairs, which has the backing of the incarcerated PTI founder. "Imran has always had a clear stance on terrorism, military operations, and foreign policy," he added.

However, Dogar said, the PTI would not leave the field empty for the government if the meeting is not arranged.

Similarly, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub also wrote a letter to NA speaker, demanding a meeting with Imran.