Beyonce announces exciting news after Cowboy Carter tour sells out

Beyonce shuts down the rumours of Cowboy Carter Tour being unable to sell

Beyonce broke the news that not only she has sold out 94% of tickets, but she also another surprise up her sleeve for the fans.

The 43-year-old announced that she would be adding a new date to her much-awaited Cowboy Carter Tour, in a press release on Monday, March 17th.

Queen Bey made the announcement via Live Nation, that she would be performing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on July 25th.

The Diva hitmaker’s exciting news shut down the rumours of her struggling to sell the tickets to her tour.

The press release informed that the additional Vegas show will be available through presales. The BeyHive presale begins from March 20th at 12 p.m. local time and runs through March 23rd at 10 p.m. local time, while an artist presale runs from March 24th at 2 p.m. local time through March 25th at 11 a.m. local time.

Beyonce’s Vegas show takes the total number of Cowboy Carter Tour shows to 31, after she initially announced the 22 concerts in February.

This comes after the 35-time-Grammy winner received three awards in the Grammys last month, for her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

In her acceptance speech for the best country album, Beyonce said, "Wow, I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years."

The upcoming tour will be Queen Bey’s return to performing concerts since her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which included 56 shows in total.