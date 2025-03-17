Kate Middleton receives special honour from King Charles on big day

Royal family honours Kate Middleton on St Patrick’s Day

King Charles III's office celebrated as Kate Middleton returned to major event, honouring the future Queen on big day.

The Princess of Wales attended the Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks, presenting sprigs of shamrock and service medals.

Buckingham Palace marked Princess Kate's return in style, sharing her adorable moments with a statement on the royal family's official Instagram page.

The photos were captioned: "The Princess of Wales celebrates St Patrick’s Day!"

The Palace shared the details of Kate's outing: "As Colonel of the @IrishGuards, The Princess has met soldiers and veterans at Wellington Barracks following their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade."

It added: "Her Royal Highness presented traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen, who then issued it along the ranks - and even presented one to Seamus, the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot!

Princess Kate appeared in high spirits as she joined the regiment for their traditional parade, with troops from Number 9 and Number 12 Company, as well as the Rear Operations Group, marching onto the parade square.