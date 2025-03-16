Peshawar admin bans sale of toy guns, firecrackers ahead of Eid ul Fitr

This file photo shows youngsters holding toy guns in a neighbourhood. — INP

PESHAWAR: The district administration has imposed a ban on sale of toy guns and firecrackers for 30 days, stating that the move will discourage "nurturing of militant tendency and maintain peaceful atmosphere during Eid ul Fitr 2025".

The ban came into effect a day after a mosque bomb explosion led to the death of noted religious scholar Mufti Munir Shakir.

Peshawar Deputy Commission Sarmad Saleem Akram issued a notification on Sunday, stating that a complete ban was imposed on toy guns and firecrackers. In case of any violations, the authorities concerned will take action under Section 188.

The move will "ensure effective enforcement while preventing inconvenience to both authorities and traders, a timely ban is required to be imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC on the sale and purchase of toy guns well in advance," it read.

Subsequently, the district administration also took the decision to take strict action against those selling toy guns.

Akram directed that his order shall come into force forthwith and shall remain enforced for 30 days unless modified or withdrawn.

A day ago, a bomb explosion at the door of a mosque in the Urmar area of Peshawar killed Mufti Shakir, the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Islam, and injured three others.

When Shakir entered the mosque in the Kachori neighbourhood to offer Asr prayers, a bomb that apparently targeted the religious scholar detonated, The News reported on Sunday.

Shakir and three others, Khushal, Abid and Said Nabi, were wounded in the blast and were rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital.

The spokesperson for the LRH Mohammad Asim later told the media through a video message that Mufti Shakir succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.