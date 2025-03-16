PM directs FIA, IB to intensify operation against human traffickers

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets FIA, IB officials who nabbed notorious gang leader involved in human trafficking, in Islamabad on March 16, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday commended the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) for arresting the ringleader of a notorious gang involved in human trafficking.

During a meeting with the authorities and officials of the FIA and IB in the presence of ministers and interior secretary, and broadcast live on national TV channels, the prime minister expressed the hope that with the relentless and worthy efforts undertaken by these agencies, the obnoxious practice of human trafficking would end forever.

He noted with appreciation the arrest of Usman Jajja involved in numerous human trafficking cases, saying: "The black business of human trafficking has earned bad name for Pakistan while a number of nationals lost their lives in boats capsized incidents near Italy and Morrocco which also created huge embarrassment for the country abroad."

The prime minister said that he called a meeting with all the authorities and officers to convey appreciation on his part and on behalf of the government and the people.

The premier directed the agencies to further intensify operations against human traffickers.

He also urged the authorities and officers to gird up their loins and raise the country's name by carrying out their official responsibilities with dedication.

The prime minister also awarded appreciation shields and cheques to different officials who took part in the operations to bust the gangs.

He awarded cash prizes worth Rs1 million each to the officials who were part of the operation against the gang.

The Jajja gang leader, Usman, is one of the main characters responsible for the deaths of Pakistanis in the Greece boat accident last year.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and secretary Interior briefed the prime minister about the performance of the agencies.

The FIA and IB director generals also briefed the prime minister about the arrest of gang leaders, operators and facilitators involved in human trafficking.