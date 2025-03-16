At least five dead in AJK's Haveli as vehicle plunges into ravine

HAVELI: A vehicle fell off a cliff into a gorge, killing at least five people and injuring three others, on Sunday in the Haveli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Police Control Room Haveli officials told Geo News that the driver lost control of the vehicle when it skidded on the ice covered road.

As per initial information, more than 15 passengers were travelling in the vehicle and some passengers disembarked to see black ice when the mishap took place.

The injured were brought to a hospital by local residents and rescue team members.

The deceased include Khalid Hussain son of Naik Alam, Chaudhry Khursheed son of Mohammad Deen, Malik Sherbaz Awan son of Suba Khan and Abdul Rauf Rathore son of Mohammad Khan.

The unfortunate vehicle was travelling from Forward Kahuta town of Haveli to Rawalpindi and the accident took place near Mahmood Gali.

Police said the gorge was hundreds of feet steep.

Earlier, at least eight people were killed and two others were critically injured after their van plunged into a ravine in the Kasur district on February 21.

The accident took place near Khara Morr on Raiwind Road as the passengers of the ill-fated van were on their way back from a wedding in Raiwind.

Rescue officials said that the accident occurred as the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the water after the driver dozed off while driving.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene and transferred the bodies and the injured to the Bulleh Shah District Hospital.