Woman leaps to death from fourth floor during police raid in Karachi

Representational image of police tape at a crime scene. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A woman died on Sunday after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building in Defence Phase 6 during a police raid.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident took place while police were conducting a targeted operation against suspected drug-related activities at the apartment.

Police said that the deceased was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and was a drug addict.

During the raid, the woman, fearing arrest, jumped from the four-storey building, sustaining fatal injuries.

The raid was prompted by an earlier arrest of a person near Sea View, whose identification led police to the woman's residence. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the apartment, police revealed.

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident, a woman was found dead in a private hotel room near Nursery on Sharea Faisal on Saturday.

Police revealed that she had been stabbed to death, allegedly by her ex-husband, who works as a butcher and resides on II Chundrigar Road.

According to authorities, the suspect had taken a knife from his shop the previous evening, reportedly used in the killing.

Following the crime, he allegedly informed his brothers and a friend before fleeing. Police are actively searching for the suspect and his associates, who are also currently at large.