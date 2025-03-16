Five killed, 14 injured in Nushki bus blast as terror strikes Balochistan again

Remnants of the damaged bus after a nearby explosion on Nushki-Dalbandin highway on March 16, 2025. — Reporter

NUSHKI: As the province continues to reel from a surge in violence, at least five people died in a blast near a passenger bus on the Nushki-Dalbandin highway which also injured 14 others, of which two are in critical condition, the police said on Sunday.

Authorities, however, have not yet confirmed the nature of the blast and the resulting damage, and loss from it.

Meanwhile, the police said that the injured were immediately shifted to Nushki Hospital after the explosion.

According to the hospital administration, an emergency has been declared at the Mir Gul Khan Naseer Teaching Hospital to handle the situation. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and investigations are underway.

The incident comes days after a major terrorist attack in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district in Balochistan, along with Khybe Pakhtunkhwa, faced the brunt of terrorist attacks — with both provinces accounting for over 96% of terrorist attacks and deaths in Pakistan in 2024 as per a Global Terrorism Index 2025 report.

Dozens of militants, affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), blew up a railway track and assaulted Jaffar Express on Tuesday, carrying more than 440 passengers — who were taken hostage.

The security forces, after a complex clearance operation, neutralised 33 attackers and rescued the hostage passengers.

Apart from five operation casualties, as many as 26 passengers were martyred by the terrorists of which 18 were security personnel belonging to the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps (FC), three were officials from Pakistan Railways and other departments and five were civilians.

Also, three FC personnel were martyred in the militants' attack targeting a picket before the train ambush.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.