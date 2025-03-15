King Charles breaks silence on bringing Prince Harry back

King Charles III, who's said to be desperate to meet his grandchildren Prince Archie's and Princess Lilibet, has given his heartwarming response to a question about Prince Harry's return.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who settled down in the US after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, are reportedly still not on speaking terms with their royal relatives.

However, speculation about the couple's return to the royal fold still remains alive. The 76-year-old King once gave his view on his possible reunion with Harry.

Calls for Harry and Meghan's return to the UK grew last year when both King Charles and the Princess of Wales health condition deteriorated due to cancer.

At the time, reports had circulated that the Duke, who has had a rocky bond with his father, would have been willing to temporarily return to duties, while the King was receiving cancer treatment.

However, sources later hit back saying King Charles and Prince William won't trust Harry again. Despite the Duke's public words, the King remained almost silent on the situation.

During an engagement in 2023, the monarch gave an unexpected reply when he was asked about Harry.

It came during the King's appearance at the University of East London's Stratford campus for its 125th anniversary.

One man shouted: "Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?."

The King appeared to not hear at first about who the man was talking about, and asked him: "Who?" The man replied: "Harry, your son" to which Charles nervously and heartbreakingly replied: "It would be nice" before quickly moving on.

It's been more than a year since Charles last saw Harry, who is now all but estranged from the royal family. Harry flew back to London from California in February 2024 following the King's cancer diagnosis.

Royal author Robert Hardman recently told the Daily Beast: "Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process.