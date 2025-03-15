Two soldiers martyred in separate KP operations: ISPR

Army personnel can be seen sitting in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

At least two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while nine terrorists were gunned down during two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mohmand District on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged [their] location, resultantly, seven khwarij were sent to hell," it said.

However, during an intense fire exchange, two soldiers — Havildar Muhammad Zahid, a resident of District Malakand, and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah, a resident of District Chitral, rendered the "ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom".

In another encounter that took place in the general area of Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists were effectively neutralised.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, the ISPR said.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area," it said, adding that the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The operations are part of a sustained counter-terrorism effort as the country witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.