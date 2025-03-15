New traffic plan devised for Karachi markets ahead of Eid ul Fitr

People are busy in buying food items at Burns road in Karachi on March 10, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: Karachi Traffic Police has devised a new plan for the city's bustling markets which are witnessing large number of crowds ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

The traffic plan provisions a ban on the entry of taxis and rickshaws in various markets which have been plagued by overcrowding.

Under the new restrictions, taxis — including on-call ones — and rickshaws have been banned at Teen Talwar and commuters have been advised to use Clifton Bridge, Race Course, and Khaliq uz Zaman Road.

Entry of taxis and rickshaws has also been prohibited at the load leading from Tariq Road to Ittehad Signal.

Similarly, the said vehicles will not be allowed between Saddar, Fawara Chowk and GPO and Singer Chowk to Zaibunnisa Street and Jama Cloth to Eidgah Chowk as well as the Hyderi Market road.

Traffic Police have said that traffic coming from Millenium will be directed towards Nipa via the Millenium Bridge, whereas commercial traffic will be diverted towards Ship Owners College and Landi Kotal Chowrangi from Five-Star Chowrangi.

Meanwhile, vehicles from the Board Office will be diverted towards the KDA Chowrangi, Zia Uddin Chowrangi and Pahar Ganj.