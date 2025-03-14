'Truly extraordinary': Four snow leopards caught on video in 'rare sighting'

Four snow leopards, a female with her three male cubs, captured in a single frame in Gilgit Baltistan. — Reporter

A female snow leopard with her three male cubs were captured in a single frame in Gilgit-Baltistan with the expert who caught them calling it an "extraordinary event for snow leopards to be seen in such a manner".

A video of the rare leopard sighting was released by Sakhawat Ali, a wildlife expert at the Central Karakoram National Park, who says that the animals' presence in the region is an indicator that the ecosystem is suitable enough for their survival.

Ali, in a video message, added that the event capturing the "usually elusive animals" is a "positive development for biodiversity and environmental health".

Ali has been serving the goal of wildlife conservation for the past 14 years and according to him, the population of wildlife in general is increasing in Gilgit-Baltistan as exemplified by the sighting of snow leopards.

The wildlife enthusiast filmed the video 500 meters away from his house and to get the footage, he moved 100 to 200 meters closer to the snow leopards.

“Seeing snow leopards this close is truly extraordinary,” he further said in the video.

Wildlife experts say that the snow leopard is one of the rarest and most endangered animals of the world and global organisations are working on numerous projects to protect and preserve the animal.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) snow leopards have evolved and become accustomed to live in some of the harshest conditions on Earth with their thick white-gray coat spotted with large black rosettes blending perfectly with Asia’s steep and rocky, high mountains.

The animal is known for its incredible natural camouflage which renders them almost invisible in their surroundings and due to this, snow leopards are referred to as the "ghost of the mountains".