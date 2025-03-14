DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressing a press conference. — Screengrab/ YouTube/@ISPR/File

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold a crucial press conference today (Friday) at 3:30pm regarding the Jaffar Express attack in Balochistan's Bolan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti will also be present at the press briefing.

During the news conference, officials will provide details on the tragic incident and the rescue operation conducted by security forces.

The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), during Tuesday's attack on the Jaffar Express, blew up train tracks and held around 440 passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security services in a remote mountain pass in Balochistan's Bolan district.

The military, after clearing the train and rescuing hostages, said it killed 33 attackers. Before the operation began, terrorists had killed 21 passengers, while four security personnel were martyred during the op.

Leaders from the government and the opposition have also called for political unity following the deadly terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s political and public affairs advisor, Rana Sanaullah, said that the premier is ready to sit with everyone, regardless of political affiliation, including PTI.

Moreover, the National Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the hijacking of the Jaffar Express and all acts of terrorism that endanger the lives of people and disrupt peace.

The House expressed the resolve to take every possible measure to eliminate terrorism from every corner of the country, affirming that no group, individual, and ideology that seeks to undermine the nation’s security, prosperity and sovereignty would be allowed to spread fear, hatred and violence within the territorial limits of the country.

It also pledged not to allow any terrorist activity to go unchecked, ensuring that whoever attempts destabilisation, faces full force of the law.



