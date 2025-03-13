Elimination of terrorism in Balochistan, KP must for country's progress: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a meeting on law and order situation in Quetta on March 13, 2025. — YouTube/Geo News

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan cannot move forward on the path of progress without eliminating the menace of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a high-level meeting on law and order situation in Quetta, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and the security forces for successfully recovering 339 Jaffar Express passengers who were taken hostage by the terrorists in Bolan area of the province.

“The terrorists who attacked the train did not even care about the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan,” the premier added.

Stressing the need for joint efforts to deal with the terrorism, the premier said Pakistan could not afford another such accident.

Lauding the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the security forces in the backdrop of Jaffar Express hijacking incident, PM Shehbaz said malicious propaganda against the soldiers and martyrs would not be tolerated.

“Pakistan can’t be prosperous until Balochistan is brought on par with other provinces in terms of development,” the premier added.

Criticising the PTI, without naming the former ruling party, the PM said that terrorism was again rearing its head in the country due to those who had “cordial ties” with the Taliban.

It is pertinent to mention here that during PTI’s tenure, thousands of militants from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Tali­ban Pakistan were reportedly relocated to the country following the fall of Kabul in 2021.

The premier said that Pakistan Army soldiers and officers were rendering great sacrifices to save millions of children from becoming orphans.

Referring to the former ruling party and its social media 'warriors', PM Shehabaz said that a “section” in the country did not miss any opportunity to malign the institutions.

The toxic propaganda being spread by “frenemies” was broadcast by a “neighbouring” country from its platform.

“There can be no greater betrayal of the country than mocking the sacrifices of soldiers,” the premier lambasted.

“Toxic propaganda against the soldiers and the martyrs will not be tolerated,” he warned.

The PM said: “If there is no peace, there can be no development and prosperity.”

The premier urged all the political forces to sit together to devise a strategy to eradicate the menace of terrorism and bring economic stability to the country.

The premier reached Quetta to express solidarity with the people and review the law and order situation following the aftermath of the deadly Jaffar Express hijacking incident.

The premier's visit comes after security forces eliminated all 33 Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists who had hijacked the Jaffar Express which was carrying more than 400 passengers — who were taken hostage — on Tuesday.

A day earlier, announcing the completion of the around two-day-long operation, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the armed forces took part in the action against terrorist who "remained in contact with their facilitators and mastermind based in Afghanistan via satellite phone".

Units from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Special Services Group (SSG), Army, and Frontier Corps (FC) took part in the operation, the army's spokesperson said.

Noting that all hostages had been freed, the military's spokesperson revealed that 21 passengers were martyred by the terrorists before the clearance operation had commenced. Also, four FC personnel were also martyred during the attack in Mushqaf area of the Bolan district.

"Whoever did this will be hunted down and brought to justice," said Lt Gen Chaudhry, adding that the suicide bombers — present near the hostages using them as human shields — were taken out by snipers.

Meanwhile, with emergency imposed in Sibi and Civil Hospital Quetta, at least 29 wounded in the Jaffar Express incident have been shifted to the provincial capital — of which 16 and 13 have been brought to the CMH and the Civil Hospital, respectively.

According to the hospital administration, the condition of the injured passengers is stable and they are out of danger. Also, 47 passengers have been shifted to Quetta from Mach.