Baldoni, lively legal drama: Is Taylor Swift set to testify in court?

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, co-stars from hit movie It Ends With Us, are currently involved in a heated legal battle that has taken a surprising twist.

What started as a lawsuit has now escalated into something much more complicated. However, Lively’s best friend, Taylor Swift also got dragged into the mess, with rumours swirling that the singer might be called to testify in court.

The legal drama kicked off back in December when It Ends with Us actress filed a lawsuit against her co-star and director, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment on the set.

Since then, the case has dragged many big names in Hollywood, including Ryan Reynolds’ co-star and close friend Hugh Jackman, into the spotlight.

An insider revealed, "Hugh will be deposed if this goes to trial. There is no way that he cannot."

However, Swift is currently making the most of her time with NFL star Travis Kelce. And as per Page Six, a source shared that the singer is enjoying some quiet moments with him and added, "She’s a strong woman."

This comes after Justin Baldoni pulled Taylor Swift into his counter-lawsuit against Blake Lively.