Pakistan Army kills several terrorists, thwarts attack on checkpost in KP

Security forces foiled a terrorist attack as they killed eight to nine terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district on Thursday following a suicide blast near FC camp in Jandola area, said security sources.

Heavy firing was heard following a loud explosion in Jandola, police officials told the media.

According to security sources, terrorists tried to attack Jandola checkpost which was repulsed by the security forces. They added that a suicide bomber blew himself up in a vehicle near the FC camp.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.