Pakistan Army kills several terrorists, thwarts attack on checkpost in KP

Security forces foiled a terrorist attack as they killed eight to nine terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district on Thursday following a suicide blast near FC camp in Jandola area, said security sources.
Heavy firing was heard following a loud explosion in Jandola, police officials told the media.
According to security sources, terrorists tried to attack Jandola checkpost which was repulsed by the security forces. They added that a suicide bomber blew himself up in a vehicle near the FC camp.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn terrorist attacks following Jaffar Express hijacking
"Recent decision increases total number of outlawed Kashmiri political parties and organisations to 16," says FO
City's maximum temperature expected to hover between 36 to 38°C
All terrorists present at site killed; number of martyred passengers being determined
State minister says women and children were not released by attackers but recovered by security forces
PTI founder expresses displeasure over incident of verbal brawl, say sources