Jaffar Express attackers linked to Afghanistan-based leaders: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Thursday that the attackers had been in communication with their leaders based in Afghanistan.

FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, during his weekly press briefing, said: "India has been involved in terrorism in Pakistan. In the particular attack on Jaffar express, the terrorists had been in contact with their handlers and ring leaders in Afghanistan."

The statement comes after security forces eliminated all 33 Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists who had hijacked the Jaffar Express which was carrying more than 400 passengers — who were taken hostage.

The military has said that all hostages have been freed, but 21 passengers were martyred by the terrorists before the clearance operation had commenced. Also, four FC personnel were also martyred during the attack in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district.

The Foreign Office spokesperson added that intercepted calls confirmed links between the attackers and Afghanistan. "The terrorists have safe havens in Afghanistan, and Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan interim government to prevent groups like the BLA from using its soil for terrorism," he said.

He also mentioned that Pakistan does not discuss diplomatic contacts on public forums but has consistently shared detailed evidence of such incidents with Afghanistan.

He emphasised that Pakistan's primary focus remains on strengthening friendly and close ties with Afghanistan, while counterterrorism remains a key area of cooperation with international partners.

Following the operation, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Jaffer Express incident changed the rules of the game.

"Whoever did this will be hunted down and brought to justice,” he added. He added that the terrorists had nothing to do with Islam, Pakistan and Balochistan.

In a statement, the ISPR said that intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed that the attack was orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from Afghanistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident.



