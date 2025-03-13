Dacoits get away with over Rs1m after looting Peoples Bus Service staff

A CCTV footage showing armed men looting People's Bus Service employees. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: Street crime incidents continue to deprive residents of the metropolis of their valuables as robbers have now looted People's Bus Service staff and fleeing with Rs1.15 million in cash, weapons, and mobile phones in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Hadid area.

As per bus driver Sher Jan's statement, he and two other staff members were sitting outside the bus when six men arrived in a vehicle.

Soon after, four individuals stepped out and approached them, he said in his statement to the police.

The driver further alleged that four armed men forced them inside the bus at gunpoint before looting Rs1.15 million in cash — mostly pertaining to ticket collection revenue.

The robbers also snatched a security guard's weapon and mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Police have registered a case, and SSP Malir assured that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the culprits.

The first information report (FIR) provisions PPC sections 357 (assault or criminal force in attempting wrongfully to confine a person) and 395 (punishment for dacoity)

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the suspects carrying a bag of cash. The video also captures two armed men clearly visible, holding weapons during the robbery.

It is pertinent to know that the ongoing year is turning out to be no different than 2024 for the residents of the metropolis in terms of rampant street crime incidents which have resulted in the death of at least 19 people since January in the provincial capital.

Whereas, according to a Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report, citizens were deprived of 3,773 motorcycles and 195 cars across the metropolis in February. The figures included 36 snatching and theft of 159 four-wheelers.

It also included the snatching of 549 motorcycles and 3,224 theft of two-wheelers.

Noting that 36 people were killed in separate incidents, the report said that as many as 1,402 mobile phones were snatched in Karachi last month.