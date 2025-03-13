Karachi traffic chief says fancy number plates 'illegal'

A stack of fancy number plates placed together. — INP/File

KARACHI: Amid ongoing crackdown against traffic violations, Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pir Muhammad Shah has reiterated that the use of pressure horns, fancy number plates, and similar accessories was illegal.

Speaking at an event in the port city, he said that action was also being taken against shopkeepers selling such items.

He revealed that over 27,000 number plates, hooters, and pressure horns would be destroyed as part of the ongoing crackdown.

Highlighting road safety concerns, Shah announced the formation of a 10-member Karachi Accident Analysis Team to investigate accident causes and compile data.

"This team will identify accident trends, and we are also working on developing a [mobile] application [to assist in traffic safety analysis]," he added.

Discussing road accident fatalities, he pointed out that motorcyclists suffered the highest number of casualties in Karachi.

Addressing the same event, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho emphasised that traffic issues could not be managed without institutional collaboration.

He noted that ongoing development projects add to congestion and that the Transport Department plays a vital role in addressing these challenges.

"Determining fault in accidents is crucial for taking necessary action," he said, stressing the importance of accident investigations. He suggested that each SSP should have a dedicated Accident Analysis Team to oversee traffic-related incidents.

Sharing alarming statistics, Odho said that Karachi records four deaths per 100,000 people daily due to road accidents. He also highlighted the establishment of an Advisory Panel to ensure sustainable traffic management solutions.

Regarding the rising number of motorcycles in the city, he noted that 4.2 million motorbikes were currently in use, adding that improving public transport can help reduce this number.

The police officer's remarks come against the backdrop of an alarming number of fatalities in traffic accidents in the metropolis in the ongoing year resulting in 182 deaths — of which 57 occurred in incidents involving heavy vehicles.

Meanwhile, 2,211 people have been injured in accidents so far.

Noting that there had been notable improvement in the traffic situation, the AIG said that as many as 500,000 vehicles had been impounded in one year and the government had generated more than Rs1 billion in revenue from traffic challans.