Helmetless bikers to be barred from Karachi's II Chundrigar Road

Vendors selling motorbike helmets at the roadside. — APP/ File

KARACHI: To enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations, the city administration will implement a "no helmet, no entry" policy on II Chundrigar Road, the city's economic centre.

Delineators have also been installed on the road to manage traffic flow, addressing the high volume of traffic. Thousands of bike riders who often disregard traffic laws, particularly during rush hours, cause accidents.

While larger vehicles mostly stay within their designated lanes, reckless motorcycle riding remains a significant issue.

The helmet rule, which will come into effect soon, will only apply to II Chundrigar Road, but officials plan to extend it to other major roads in the city in phases.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the initiative aims to prevent fatal accidents, adding that wearing helmets would eventually be made mandatory for motorcyclists on all main roads in Karachi.

An alarming number of traffic fatalities have occurred in the metropolis this year, resulting in 182 deaths — 57 of which were caused by heavy vehicle accidents. Meanwhile, 2,211 people have been injured in accidents so far.