Islamabad police rescue two officers held hostage by drug dealers

ISLAMABAD: Two police officers who were taken hostage by a group of drug peddlers in Phulgran’s Uthaal village, a suburban area of Islamabad, were successfully rescued by federal police on Wednesday.

In a statement, the SSP operations said that both officials were injured due to torture by the suspects and were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, a search operation was underway to arrest the suspects.

Earlier, police sources told Geo News that the law enforcers had entered the area to take action against drug dealers when they were shot at. During the exchange of fire, two police officials were taken hostage.

A citizen was also injured during the incident.

Following the incident, a large contingent of police was dispatched to the village to carry out a rescue operation.

However, local residents resorted to stone-pelting and reportedly opened fire on the police, making it difficult for law enforcers to advance into the area. In response, additional police personnel were called in from various stations across Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad Capital Police launched a crackdown on illegal weapons and drug dealers, arresting 17 suspects in the past 24 hours and registering cases against them.

A spokesperson said that law enforcement officials recovered 11 pistols of different calibers, along with ammunition from the suspects. He said that police teams also seized 7,230 grams of hashish and 2,275 grams of heroin from drug peddlers.

He said that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations have been initiated.

The spokesperson added that ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq reaffirmed the department’s commitment to eliminating crime and maintaining law and order in the federal capital.