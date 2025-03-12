Karachi heat likely to ease out, daytime temperature to remain warm

A camel rider walking as wait for customer at Sea View in Karachi on December 17, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: The Pakistan meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the heat intensity in the metropolis was expected to witness a decrease

With daytime weather likely to remain warm, the Met Office has said that the maximum temperature in the city may range between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level in the air is currently recorded at 87%, while sea breezes from the southwest are blowing at a speed of six kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature recorded in Karachi was recorded at 20°C in the past 24 hours.

As per PMD's forecast, the city's temperature is expected to hover between 19 to 21°C and 20 to 22°C on Thursday and Friday, respectively.