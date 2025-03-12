Karachi heat likely to ease out, daytime temperature to remain warm

KARACHI: The Pakistan meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the heat intensity in the metropolis was expected to witness a decrease
With daytime weather likely to remain warm, the Met Office has said that the maximum temperature in the city may range between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.
The humidity level in the air is currently recorded at 87%, while sea breezes from the southwest are blowing at a speed of six kilometres per hour.
Meanwhile, the lowest temperature recorded in Karachi was recorded at 20°C in the past 24 hours.
As per PMD's forecast, the city's temperature is expected to hover between 19 to 21°C and 20 to 22°C on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Interior minister terms development a significant step towards digital identity transformation
Bilawal terms President Zardari’s address to joint session of parliament “historic”
Charges against human rights defenders are political witch-hunt, attempts at silencing dissent, says CIVICUS Monitor
"Let us put national interest supreme, set aside personal and political differences," urges Zardari
Minister emphasises importance of effective parliamentary engagement in governance, legislative processes
Assailants physically attack women, drag them by their hair