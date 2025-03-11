PM announces establishing Daanish University using £190m case proceeds

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of Steering Committee of Danish University on March 11, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced establishing a state-of-the-art university in Islamabad by utilising £190 million case proceeds that was transferred from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s account in December 2019.

Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were convicted in £190m case in January this year. Accountability Court handed down a 14-year sentence to the PTI founder and a seven-year sentence to his wife, while also slapping heavy fines on them.

PM Shehbaz, while chairing the Steering Committee meeting for the establishment of Daanish University, expressed his gratitude to the chief justice of Pakistan for ensuring the smooth transfer of the £190 million to the federal government account.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had returned £190 million to Pakistan, which has been transferred from the Supreme Court to the federal government’s account. As per the vision of PM Shehbaz, this amount will be utilised for building the state-of-the-art university.

Chairing the meeting, the prime minister highlighted that the university would be an institution where deserving and talented students will receive high-quality research-based education.

He directed the early completion of legal formalities for acquiring land in Islamabad for the university.

The prime minister also instructed the swift finalisation of the university’s charter and other legal matters. Furthermore, the premier emphasised that the university should be developed as an international-standard technical and applied sciences university.

He further directed that the university’s architecture should reflect simplicity, with buildings constructed using red bricks and avoiding unnecessary expenditures to minimise costs.

He also instructed to recruit highly qualified faculty and teachers for the university, which would be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and advanced research facilities.

The university’s curriculum should be prepared as per the international standards. He further directed to form a committee for the appointment of the vice-chancellor and a committee for nominating the board of trustees.

During the meeting, a briefing was given on Daanish University and Daanish Schools and it was highlighted that the prime minister would be the patron of Daanish University, which will be registered as a Section 42 company, with all necessary formalities to be completed within a few days.

The university’s land has been selected in Sector H-16. Daanish University will operate under the Daanish Trust to ensure financial independence and minimal government intervention.

IMF programme vital for national progress: PM

The PM, while chairing a cabinet meeting, said that IMF programme was vital for national progress and development. Terrorism was once again rearing its head in the country, he said while lauding the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the personnel of the security forces.

“The dream of development and prosperity could not be materialised until restoration of peace in the country,” he added.

The premier told his cabinet members that public service was their utmost priority and added that the performance of ministries would be reviewed after every three months.