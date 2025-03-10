PM Shehbaz moves to placate PPP over Cholistan canal issue

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led PPP delegation meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on March 10, 2024. — APP

Hours after President Asif Ali Zardari's cautioned the incumbent government of "unilateral policies", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met a delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and assured it of addressing the controversial Cholistan canal issue.

The development came during a meeting between PM Shehbaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led PPP delegation at the Prime Minister House today, read a statement issued by the PPP.

Earlier today, President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the newly-conceived Cholistan Canal System approved by the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) last month despite opposition from Sindh.

Addressing the joint session of parliament to formally kick off the second parliamentary year, the president denounced the government's “unilateral decision” to carve out more canals from the Indus River.

During the meeting at the Iftar-dinner today, the PPP leaders expressed full confidence in the leadership of PM Shehbaz and the government.

The premier praised the leadership of the PPP for playing an active and dynamic role in fulfilling the aspirations of the people across all four provinces and working closely with the federal government to improve the lives of the common man.

The premier emphasised that for a better future, both the federal and provincial governments, along with all political parties, must work together.

Participants of the meeting acknowledged the premier's leadership and lauded the government's economic policies, which have led to recent economic stability in the country. They also commended the relentless efforts of the prime minister and his team in achieving these results.

The PPP delegation assured the PM that the party would fully cooperate with the government in all efforts to promote national development, economic stability, and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

The PPP also expressed its gratitude to PM Shehbaz for consulting with coalition partners, respecting their opinions, and involving them in key decisions.

The PPP delegation reiterated its commitment to supporting the government under the leadership of PM Shehbaz in advancing the nation's economic growth.