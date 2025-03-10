Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assumes charge of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry officially assumed charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Monday.
According to a statement, senior officials warmly welcomed Dr Chaudhry upon his arrival. A detailed briefing was given on the ministry’s ongoing projects, key legislative matters, and parliamentary affairs management, the notification stated.
The minister expressed his commitment to strengthening the parliamentary system, ensuring smooth coordination between the government and legislature, and promoting democratic values in the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chaudhry emphasised the importance of effective parliamentary engagement in governance and legislative processes, according to the statement.
Moreover, he reiterated his dedication to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and cooperation among all stakeholders to facilitate meaningful discussions and decision-making in Parliament.
Dr Chaudhry, a senior politician of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with vast experience in governance and legislative matters, reaffirmed his resolve to work towards strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring the smooth functioning of parliamentary affairs in Pakistan.
Furthermore, the ministry officials assured their full support to the minister in carrying out his responsibilities effectively.
