Man’s severed arm discovered in Karachi apartment

KARACHI: A severed human arm was discovered from the wall of a residential apartment building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 19 area of Karachi on Monday.

The appendage belongs to Abdul Basit, who lost his life in a fatal traffic accident on Sharea Faisal near Nursery a day earlier.

Police said that the tragic accident occurred on Saturday night. During the impact, Basit’s arm was severed from his body and was unaccounted for at the scene.

Investigations suggest that the limb remained stuck in the vehicle involved in the accident, and the driver, instead of stopping, fled the scene with the body part still lodged in the vehicle.

Authorities now suspect that the driver may have later discarded the severed arm near the wall of a residential apartment before continuing to evade arrest. Police have launched a search for the driver.

Following the discovery, the severed arm was handed over to the victim’s family. A case has been registered at Ferozabad Police Station on the complaint of the deceased’s brother.

According to the victim’s family, Basit was a father of five and was a resident of Umar Colony near Baloch Colony Bridge.