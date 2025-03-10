10 Pakistanis detained in Barcelona on terrorism-related charges

Spanish policemen walk on a street in this undated image. — Barcelona City Council website

Spanish authorities have detained 10 individuals of Pakistani origin in Barcelona on terrorism charges. According to reports, the suspects were allegedly connected to an organised criminal network — based on extremist beliefs — that disseminated violent instructions via online messaging platforms.

As part of the same investigation, another suspect was detained in Italy. The arrests took place during an operation conducted on the night of March 3.

According to a media report citing statement issued by the Spanish authorities, the arrests were made in a joint operation conducted by the Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan police), the Spanish National Police, and Italian law enforcement.

This operation follows the previous arrests of five individuals in 2022 and 14 in 2023, bringing the total number of detainees linked to the case to 30.

Officials have ruled out any foreign connections, asserting that the organisation operated solely within Spain. The group’s suspected leader is reportedly a 55-year-old Pakistani national.

The suspects had allegedly expressed support for terrorists through social media posts, reports suggested. They were formally presented before the court on March 6, facing charges including aiding terrorists, providing financial support, and recruiting for terrorist activities.