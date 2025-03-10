Pakistanis may face travel restrictions, not blanket ban: minister

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik addressing an event on December 21, 2024. — Facebook@BarristerAqeelMalik

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik has said that while the US administration has not imposed a blanket ban on Pakistani nationals traveling to the United States, certain travel restrictions may be introduced.

His comments come in response to reports that US President Donald Trump’s administration is reviewing security and vetting risks, potentially leading to a new travel ban that could include Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to sources, the proposed restrictions are expected to resemble those enforced during Trump’s first term, which saw travel limitations placed on multiple majority-Muslim countries.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", he noted that while US has expressed concerns over the surge in terrorism-related incidents in Pakistan, it has not imposed an outright travel ban on Pakistanis.

He reiterated the nations commitment to strengthening counterterrorism efforts in response to concerns raised by the United States in a recent travel advisory, issued on Saturday, urging American citizens to reconsider travel to the country due to security risks.

The US State Department’s Level 3 travel advisory, issued by the Bureau of Consular Affairs, warns that Pakistan's security situation remains unpredictable, with the potential for attacks on a range of civilian and government targets. It cautions that terror incidents could occur with little or no warning, affecting transportation hubs, markets, military installations, and public spaces.

The advisory follows the release of the Global Terrorism Index 2025, which ranked Pakistan as the world’s second-most terrorism-affected country in 2024.

The country saw a 45% rise in terrorism-related deaths, with fatalities surging from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024. The number of terror attacks more than doubled, exceeding 1,000 for the first time since the index’s inception.

Malik emphasised the importance of expanding and improving counterterrorism cooperation, acknowledging that Pakistan must work to improve its security framework in collaboration with international partners.

He highlighted that weapons and ammunition left behind following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan have now been used against Pakistan, exacerbating cross-border terrorism.

He warned that the rising wave of militancy is not just a threat to Pakistan but could destabilise the entire region and impact US interests as well.

Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, he said, have been recognised by President Trump and the US military command, including CENTCOM, which has acknowledged the country’s actions.

Referencing the detention of Daesh commander Mohammad Sharifullah alias Jaffar, accused of 2021 attack on US troops at Kabul airport, he underscored that Pakistani intelligence agencies have demonstrated effectiveness by acting on credible intelligence with remarkable speed, a capability that, he suggested, has outperformed multiple global intelligence agencies.

The minister also rejected longstanding allegations from neighbouring countries accusing Pakistan of supporting terrorism, reiterating that Pakistan itself remains a victim of militant violence.

He pointed out that the country has suffered from terrorism for years and continues to bear the brunt of extremist attacks.