Ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan's brother murdered in Swabi

Mushtaq Ahamad Khan (left) alongside his brother Shakeel Ahmad Khan, image shared on March 9, 2025 .— Facebook@MushtaqAhmadKhanOfficial

PESHAWAR: The older brother of former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer and ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, was shot and killed outside his residence in Swabi, police said on Sunday.

Mourning the loss, Mushtaq said that his brother was martyred in front of their home, describing him as his strength and support. He strongly denounced the attack, calling it an act of barbarism.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Azhar, Shakeel was fatally shot while attempting to mediate a violent altercation.

He said the incident took place when a dispute erupted between a father and son in the neighbourhood.

“Shakeel Khan was going to mediate and resolve the conflict when the accused, Kamran, opened fire. Prior to this, Kamran had allegedly killed his own father,” the DPO said.

The firing also left one person injured. The police officer further said that the suspect, Kamran, is reportedly a drug addict and has an unstable mental condition.

DPO Azhar assured that the suspect’s arrest would be ensured soon and that justice would be served.

The murder of Shakeel Khan has sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders and government officials.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed sorrow over the killing and urged the government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also condemned the incident. Expressing his condolences to Senator Mushtaq, the chief minister prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

Gandapur termed the murder of Shakeel Khan as tragic and vowed that the perpetrator would be brought to justice soon. He assured that the culprit would be given strict punishment according to the law.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi requested a detailed report on the murder and directed authorities to ensure swift justice. He reassured that the government stood with Mushtaq Ahmad Khan during this difficult time.

Shakeel’s funeral prayer is scheduled for 3pm today in Ahad Khan, Swabi district, according to Mushtaq.

With additional input from APP