Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. —X/Facebook/@GovernmentKP/ Maulana Fazl ur Rehman

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intensifies its campaign to forge a grand opposition alliance against the government, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has raised concerns over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's remarks about its chief, calling them potentially counterproductive.

"Gandapur's statements are causing harm to his party's efforts ... a grand opposition alliance is on the cards, but voices against it are being raised within the PTI," JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said while speaking in the Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' on Saturday.

Gandapur's recent remarks targeting JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have caused uproar within the ranks of the religio-political party.

Speaking to a private news channel earlier in the week, Gandapur dismissed Fazl as a "threat", saying that the JUI-F chief means nothing at all to him. "As opposition alliance is in the making, we have to talk to all sorts of parties — big and small," he had said.

"I don't want to say too much ... or they'll complain to Imran Khan that I'm too harsh on Maulana sahab," he added.

In April 2024, the PTI had already formed the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a multi-party opposition alliance comprising the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM).

After talks between the government and the opposition collapsed in January, the PTI made another push to establish a joint front against the ruling coalition by roping in ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi earlier this month to become part of its movement.

Last month, TTAP leaders also held their two-day conference, which held the "rigged" February 8, 2024 general elections responsible for the ongoing economic, political and social crises facing the country.

Speaking during today's programme, Hamdullah questioned Gandapur's agenda amid efforts to form an opposition alliance, saying that when PTI was moving towards a common cause, then who was raising a voice against it?

Emphasising that JUI-F's policies were not personalities-centric, Hamdullah said they had nothing to do with Gandapur ... let the PTI deal with him.

He further stated that his party had conveyed its reservations to PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, adding, "Now it's his responsibility to present our viewpoint to the PTI leadership."

"Qaiser will now inform us of his party's response to our concerns," Hamdullah added.

A day earlier, it was reported that the JUI-F has conveyed its conditions and reservations to the former ruling party about joining the opposition's grand alliance.

Sources said that the JUI-F's leadership has apprised Qaisar of conditions — some of which also pertain to KP CM Gandapur — if it is to join the opposition's alliance.

Meanwhile, JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghori reportedly said that the party leadership has yet to take any formal decision to join the grand alliance.