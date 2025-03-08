Security forces neutralise three terrorists in Tank IBO

Pakistan Army soldiers patrol in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this undated image. — AFP/ File

Security forces have killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an operation based on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR said.

It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

"Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area," it said, adding that the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting especially the law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.