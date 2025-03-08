New system to bring heavy rains to northern, central regions of Pakistan

] Residents commute through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 9, 2022.

Rain is set to lash multiple cities in Pakistan from Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Saturday.

A system of westerly winds will enter the northern regions of the country tomorrow, with the windy system persisting until March 16, according to the forecast.

Parts of Chitral, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to witness rain from March 9 through March 16.

Showers are also forecast for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Charsadda, and Mardan on Monday, while most cities in Punjab are likely to receive rainfall from March 12 to 16.

Moreover, thunderstorms with rain may hit some parts of Balochistan on March 14 and 15, while the federal capital, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta may see some urban flooding. Meanwhile, upper regions of the country may receive heavy snowfall, which could result in road blockages.

The department has warned of possible landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan regions.

Fishermen, tourists, and travellers have been urged to exercise caution, while farmers are advised to take necessary steps to safeguard their crops.