Senate chairman fumes over non-production of PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani speaks during a Senate session on March 8, 2025. — YouTube/GeoNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani on Saturday expressed dismay over the lack of implementation on production orders issued by him for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

Leading the house session, the Senate chairman ruled that such disregard for parliamentary authority cannot be allowed to persist unchecked, greeted by a thumping from the lawmakers.

Gilani had issued production orders for two PTI senators — Chaudhry and Aon Abbas Buppi — a day earlier, but the authorities only produced Bappi, who was arrested recently.

Irked by the repeated non-implementation of Senator Chaudhry's production orders, Gilani referred the matter to the Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges — a standing committee which addresses motions arising from senators' grievances and examines matters related to the Senate's rules and privileges.

In his address to the Senate, Bappi expressed gratitude to the chairman for issuing his production order. He revealed that at 8am, around 20 people entered his house, raided his factory, and harassed him.

He informed the House that some individuals forcibly entered his bedroom during the operation, assaulted him, and demanded his mobile phone.

He was then presented before a judge, who inquired about the charges against him. Bappi said that he was accused of hunting five deer.

Expressing his disappointment, he said that rather than feeling relieved at being presented in the Senate, he was more dismayed that Senator Chaudhry had still not been brought to the House despite the production order.

He lamented that the chairman’s orders had once again been disregarded, claiming that his own production order was enforced merely to placate Gilani, as the authorities feared he would not preside over the session otherwise.

Bappi further demanded the cancellation of his production order, saying his desire to return to prison. He vowed not to attend proceedings unless Chaudhry was also brought before the Senate, adding that he would only seek release through proper legal channels.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani's ruling — Reporter

As the PTI senator attempted to walk out after concluding his speech, Chairman Gilani stopped him and issued the ruling.



"That on 13th January 2025, I, in the exercise of powers conferred under rule 84(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, issued Production Orders in respect of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, who is in judicial custody and detained in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, for the 345th Session of the Senate.

"However, despite the issuance of these Orders, the Senator was not produced before the House during the session, thereby impeding his right to participate in parliamentary proceedings," read the Senate chairman's ruling on Saturday.

Recalling that he became aware of Senator Buppi's detention by police on March 6, Gilani said that when a case was registered against a member, or a member is arrested on a criminal charge, convicted, or detained under an executive order, the committing judge, magistrate, or executive authority was duty-bound to immediately intimate such fact to the Senate chairman, indicating the reasons for the arrest, detention, or imprisonment of the Member in the appropriate form prescribed in the Second Schedule.

"Regrettably, no such intimation was received by my office in this instance, reflecting a clear violation of established parliamentary procedures and disregard for institutional protocol," he added.

"On 7th March 2025 [...] I issued Production Orders once again for Senator [Ejaz] Chaudhry and also for Senator Aun Abbas. In partial compliance with the Orders, Senator Aun Abbas has been produced before the Senate today.

"However, yet again, the directives concerning Senator [Ejaz] Chaudhry have not been fulfilled, amounting to non-compliance with the lawful Orders of the Chair," the Senate chairman concluded.