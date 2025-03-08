Lack of girls’ schools in Tharparkar leads to high dropout rates

THARPARKAR: A large number of girls are forced to study in boys’ schools due to absence of girls' schools in rural areas of Tharparkar. As they progress to higher grades, many are eventually forced to drop out due to social and logistical challenges.
Seventh-grader Joyita Kumari from the Government Boys High School in Malanhore Vena, is one such student, who travels several kilometres daily to pursue her education.
She dreams of becoming a teacher, doctor, or engineer, but for many girls in Thar, these aspirations remain unfulfilled.
In many villages, cultural norms and financial constraints prevent girls from attending school. A significant number of parents prioritise household chores over education for their daughters.
"I gather firewood, collect fodder for cattle, and graze livestock. I have never seen a school, nor do I know what it looks like," said a young girl, Minbhi.
Her mother explained their financial struggles, saying: "She collects firewood and fodder, which we sell to buy food. I stay home to manage household work, so she has no choice but to help."
With a population of 1.8 million, Tharparkar’s schools are mostly concentrated in urban areas. According to official statistics, the literacy rate for girls in the district is only 23%.
Shamsuddin, the District Officer for Secondary Education in Tharparkar, acknowledged the challenges and emphasised the need for more educational facilities for girls.
Residents of Thar believe that alongside water and healthcare, improved access to education could significantly change their future.
Judge notes that those who testified against former PM are now facing charges themselves
Federal JIT summons PTI leaders over alleged online anti-state propaganda
"Not ashamed of maintaining contacts with establishment as they are our institutions," says PTI KP president
Planners, facilitators of the dastardly attack would also be brought to justice soon, vows Gen Munir
Number of terror attacks more than doubled from 517 in 2023 to 1,099 in 2024, states report
Defence minister says KP government neglecting terrorism, prioritising PTI chief’s political battle