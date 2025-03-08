Lack of girls’ schools in Tharparkar leads to high dropout rates

Villagers wait to receive relief supplies outside a military camp in Mithi, the capital of Tharparkar district, some 300 kilometres from Karachi on March 11, 2014. — AFP

THARPARKAR: A large number of girls are forced to study in boys’ schools due to absence of girls' schools in rural areas of Tharparkar. As they progress to higher grades, many are eventually forced to drop out due to social and logistical challenges.

Seventh-grader Joyita Kumari from the Government Boys High School in Malanhore Vena, is one such student, who travels several kilometres daily to pursue her education.

She dreams of becoming a teacher, doctor, or engineer, but for many girls in Thar, these aspirations remain unfulfilled.

In many villages, cultural norms and financial constraints prevent girls from attending school. A significant number of parents prioritise household chores over education for their daughters.

"I gather firewood, collect fodder for cattle, and graze livestock. I have never seen a school, nor do I know what it looks like," said a young girl, Minbhi.

Her mother explained their financial struggles, saying: "She collects firewood and fodder, which we sell to buy food. I stay home to manage household work, so she has no choice but to help."

With a population of 1.8 million, Tharparkar’s schools are mostly concentrated in urban areas. According to official statistics, the literacy rate for girls in the district is only 23%.

Shamsuddin, the District Officer for Secondary Education in Tharparkar, acknowledged the challenges and emphasised the need for more educational facilities for girls.

Residents of Thar believe that alongside water and healthcare, improved access to education could significantly change their future.