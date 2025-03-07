Karachi to experience hot, dry weather till March 12

A man planting trees in Karachi in July, 2021. — Reuters

Weather in Karachi will remain hot and dry until March 12, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

The port city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C today, 4.9°C higher than the average for March, the PMD added.

Temperatures are expected to continue to soar on Saturday and Sunday and could reach 38°C.

Earlier in March, weather analyst Jawad Memon had forecasted a noticeable drop in temperatures for the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan, including Karachi for the month of Ramadan.

Residents of the port city can expect nighttime temperatures to decline by two or three degrees Celsius over the next two to three days.

In Karachi, the nighttime temperatures are expected to range between 13°C and 16°C. Meanwhile, central Sindh will likely experience cooler nights, with temperatures ranging between 10°C and 12°C, Memon revealed.

Suburban areas of Karachi, including Surjani Town, Scheme 33, and Steel Town, can also expect similar lows of 10°C to 12°C, while neighbourhoods such as Federal B Area, Orangi Town, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal may see temperatures ranging from 12°C to 15°C.

Furthermore, the weather analyst indicated that winter has officially ended in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan, including Karachi, as he said that these regions will experience a stable temperature range of 17°C to 20°C.