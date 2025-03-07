New ministers get portfolios, Pervez Khattak made PM’s aide on interior affairs

Clockwise from top) Pervez Khattak, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Hanif Abbasi, Mustafa Kamal. — National Assembly website/File

In a major development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday allotted portfolios to new faces recently inducted into his cabinet.

Besides allotting portfolios to four new special assistants, the premier also changed ministries of some cabinet members.

Setting aside tall claims of austerity drive and cut in government’s expenditure, the premier last week inducted new members into his team, increasing it from 25 to 50.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today, federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has been given the portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs, while Ali Pervaiz Malik and Shaza Fatima Khawaja made the federal ministers of Petroleum and Information Technology, respectively.

Portfolios assigned to other federal ministers are:

Hanif Abbasi — Railways

Moeen Watto — Water Resources

Mustafa Kamal — National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination

Sardar Yousuf — Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony), Aurangzeb Katchi (National Heritage & Culture

Rana Mubashir — Public Affairs Unit

Raza Hayat Hiraj — Defence Production

Junaid Anwar — Maritime Affairs

Khalid Magsi — Science & Technology

Similarly, state ministers Barrister Aqeel Malik, Bilal Azhar Kayani and Talal Chaudhry have been given portfolios of Law & Justice, Railways and Interior & Narcotics Control, respectively.

Interestingly, Pervez Khattak — once a close aide of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister — has been appointed as Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior affairs.

In addition to this, two more advisers — Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah and Muhammad Ali — were also added to the cabinet, increasing the number of advisers to the prime minister to seven.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.