PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan addresses a press conference at the party’s office in Islamabad on February 10, 2024. — Reuters

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) established by the federal government has summoned 15 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders over allegations of spreading propaganda through social media.

Among those summoned are Gohar Ali Khan, Hammad Azhar, Salman Akram Raja, Raoof Hasan, Asad Qaiser, Aun Abbas, and Waqas Akram. Others include Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khalid Khurshid Khan, Aliya Hamza, Kanwal Shauzab, Taimoor Saleem Khan, Shah Farman, Shehbaz Shabbir, and Mian Muhammad Aslam.

The PTI leaders have been directed to appear before the JIT today at 12pm.

According to sources, the JIT — led by Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi — is investigating allegations of anti-state propaganda.

Previously, the JIT had also issued summons to 10 members of PTI’s social media team, including Asif Rasheed, Muhammad Arshad, Sibghatullah Warq, Azhar Mashwani, Muhammad Nauman Afzal, Jibran Ilyas, Syed Salman Raza Zaidi, Zulfi Bukhari, Moosa Warq, and Ali Husnain Malik.

The investigation aims to scrutinise the role of PTI leaders and social media members in alleged online propaganda against the state.