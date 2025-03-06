Bannu attack: COAS says fight against TTP, facilitators to continue until logical conclusion

Army Chief General Asim Munir is addressing the soldiers during his visit to Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 6, 2025. — Screengrab via ISPR video

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has vowed to continue fight against the TTP militants and pledged to bring the planners and facilitators of the deadly Bannu Cantonment attack to justice, military’s media wing said on Thursday.

The statement comes two days after security forces successfully thwarted a cowardly terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing all 16 militants who attempted to intrude into the facility, according to the ISPR.

However, in the exchange of fire, five soldiers were also martyred while putting up a heroic resistance, the military's media wing said.

At least thirteen civilians were martyred, and 32 others were injured as a result of destruction caused by suicide blasts during the clash.

In a statement today, the military’s media wing said Army Chief General Munir visited Bannu following the foiled terrorist attack on the cantonment by TTP militants on Tuesday.

During the visit, the COAS was briefed on ongoing operations and the overall security situation of the area. He also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers, acknowledging their resilience and unwavering dedication.

The COAS commended the high morale and steadfast resolve of the troops, reaffirming that the Pakistan Army would continue to serve as a bulwark against terrorism to ensure the security and stability of the state.

The COAS expressed profound condolences to the families of innocent civilians who lost their lives in this heinous and cowardly terrorist incident.

He also assured that while the perpetrators of the incident were neutralised instantly by the valiant soldiers, the planners and facilitators of the dastardly attack would also be brought to justice soon, wherever they may be.

He underscored that the barbaric targeting of civilians, including children, women and the elderly exposed the true intentions of TTP terrorists as enemies of Islam.

Emphasising the pivotal role of the local community, the army chief reiterated that national unity is imperative in the fight against terrorism and assured that the armed forces would spare no effort in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Pakistan.

While addressing the troops, Gen Munir lauded their heroic actions, recognising their swift and decisive response in neutralising the attackers and thwarting their nefarious designs.

He further stated that the fight against TTP and their facilitators, acting on the behest of hostile elements, would continue until its logical conclusion.

The COAS highlighted that terrorist groups, including TTP, continued to operate from Afghan soil against Pakistan.

He underscored that the use of foreign weapons and equipment in recent terrorist attacks was clear evidence that Afghanistan remained a safe haven for such elements.

He reaffirmed that no entity would be allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace and stability.

Earlier upon his arrival, the COAS was received by the corps commander Peshawar.