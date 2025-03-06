Pakistani security forces have arrested four Afghan militants near the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan, seizing a cache of weapons and explosives during an operation, security sources confirmed on Thursday.

The militants, the security sources mentioned, confessed to planning major terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

The operation took place on March 5 in Toba Kakari, where security forces captured the four militants and also recovered arms and ammunition.

Recovered weapons included Kalashnikovs, hand grenades, and other firearms, according to security officials.

One of the arrested militants, identified as Osamuddin, son of Gulshad, admitted in a video confession that he entered Pakistan illegally three days ago from Afghanistan.

He revealed that he received terrorist training and was instructed to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Osamuddin further said that he and his accomplices crossed the border at night through the barbed-wire fence and were headed towards Pishin. He also disclosed that he was carrying two rifles, two Kalashnikovs, a grenade, and other weapons at the time of his arrest.

The security sources confirmed that the arrested terrorists have been moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Authorities also reiterated that several Afghan militants have previously been neutralised by security forces during counterterrorism operations.