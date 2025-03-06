Dog bite cases surge in Karachi with over 10,000 reported in two months

Workers of Rabies Control Program Sindh catch stray dogs during an operation against stray dogs in Karachi on January 22, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: The port city has seen a staggering rise in dog bite incidents, with over 10,000 cases reported in January and February 2025, according to hospital data.

Dr Romana Farhat, head of the rabies clinic at Civil Hospital Karachi, confirmed that 5,795 cases were treated in the first two months of this year, compared to 3,269 during the same period in 2024.

This alarming trend sees more than 100 new cases reported daily, she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Irfan Siddiqui, Emergency In-Charge at Jinnah Hospital, stated that over 5,000 cases have been reported at the hospital this year, whereas the number was over 3,000 during the corresponding period last year.

Medical experts emphasise the importance of immediate first aid following a dog bite.

The affected area should be washed with detergent soap for at least 15 minutes to minimise the risk of infection.

They also urge individuals to complete the anti-rabies vaccine and the full course of preventive injections to avoid serious health complications.

Apart from this, at Civil Hospital, 13 cases of cat bites were reported in February, according to Dr Romana Farhat.

Medical experts caution that rabies is not limited to dog bites, as the virus can also be transmitted through the bites of cats, donkeys, and monkeys.

They stress the importance of administering the anti-rabies vaccine after bites from these animals as well to prevent infection.