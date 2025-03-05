Motorcycle bomb kills four in Balochistan's Khuzdar

A representational image of a blast. — Reuters/File

A roadside explosion in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Wednesday claimed lives of four citizens and injured several others, the police said.

According to the police, the explosion occurred in the Naal Bazaar area, setting nearby vehicles on fire and causing widespread panic in the area.

Law enforcers added that the explosive device was planted in a motorcycle.

Following the blast, police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched relief efforts, shifting the injured persons to Naal and Khuzdar Teaching Hospitals. The area was also cordoned off.

Two days earlier, at least one security forces soldier was martyred, and four others sustained injuries when a female suicide bomber targeted a convoy of a paramilitary force in the Kalat district.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.