Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and US President Donald Trump. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for recognising and commending Pakistan’s support and contributions to counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan.

In a post on his X handle on Wednesday, he said Pakistan would continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.

His remarks came hours after the US president thanked the Pakistani government for apprehending the "top terrorist" involved in the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

The attack marked a tragic end to America's longest war in Afghanistan, claiming the lives of 13 US service members and around 170 Afghans who were desperately trying to escape Kabul after the Taliban takeover.

Identifying the terrorist as Shareefullah, a top-tier operational commander of Daesh, the prime minister mentioned that the militant was an Afghanistan National and was apprehended in a successful operation conducted in the Pakistan-Afghan border region.

As is well-known, the premier said, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter-terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country.

"We remain steadfast in our resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations," the prime minister added.

In this effort, he said, Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices, including the lives of over 80,000 of our brave soldiers and citizens.

"The resolve of our leadership and our people remains unflinching, to eradicate the menace of terrorism from our country. We will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability."

'Horrible day'

President Trump, in his speech during his speech to a joint session of Congress, said: "Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity. And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice."

After a brief pause and a round of applause, he thanked the government of Pakistan for helping apprehend the "monster" and added that it was "a very huge day for the affected families.

"This was a very momentous day for those 13 families, whom I actually got to know very well, whose children were murdered. What a horrible day," Trump, who became the 47th president in January, said.

Trump turned his guns onto his predecessor, Joe Biden, and mentioned that the attack occurred during the "disastrous and incompetent" withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Noting that he isn't criticising the withdrawal, but rather the manner in which it was carried out. "Perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country [...] such incompetence was shown."

Arrested based on CIA's intelligence

A news agency has reported that Pakistan arrested the Daesh commander based on intelligence provided by America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

According to the news agency, Muhammad Sharifullah is among the Daesh leaders suspected of planning the attack. He is also known as Jafar.

Pakistani intelligence agencies reportedly apprehended him, and he is now being transferred to the United States. The agency further said that the militant will be taken to the US on Wednesday.

A US official told the news agency that Sharifullah was the mastermind behind the August 26 attack. The report also claims that after assuming office, President Trump directed CIA Director John Ratcliffe to prioritise the capture of those responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing.

It is alleged that Ratcliffe raised the matter with senior Pakistani officials just a day after taking office and later discussed it with a high-ranking Pakistani security official at the Munich Security Conference in February.

What was militant's role in attack?

Meanwhile, CNN reported that an indictment unsealed late Tuesday in the Eastern District of Virginia charges Sharifullah with conspiring to provide and providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation, leading to loss of life.

FBI agents interviewed him on Sunday, during which he revealed that he was recruited into Daesh-K, an offshoot of Daesh, in 2016. According to the indictment, Sharifullah admitted to supporting and carrying out activities for Daesh-K, aiding multiple deadly attacks.

Court documents indicate that Sharifullah, also known as "Jafar," was imprisoned from 2019 until just two weeks before the Abbey Gate attack. Following his release, Daesh members reached out to him for assistance in carrying out the attack.

"Sharifullah was tasked with scouting a route near (Hamid Karzai International Airport) HKIA for an attacker. Sharifullah conducted surveillance on a route, specifically checking for law enforcement and American or Taliban checkpoints," the court documents read, as per CNN.

"Sharifullah communicated to other [Daesh]-K members that he believed the route was clear and that he did not think the attacker would be detected while proceeding through that route."

According to court documents, Daesh members directed him to vacate the vicinity of the airport. Later that day, Sharifullah became aware of the attack at HKIA and identified the suspected bomber as a Daesh-K operative he had previously encountered during his time in prison.