Karachi records cool weather as temperature drops below March average

Karachi experienced an untimely temperature drop, recorded 6.3°C below the city's March average, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.
The usual average temperature for the month stands at 19.4°C, while last night’s minimum temperature was recorded at 13.1°C.
The city is experiencing extremely dry conditions, with humidity at just 13%. Meanwhile, light dry winds from the northeast continue to blow at a slow pace. Today’s maximum temperature is expected to stay between 30°C and 31°C, while dry conditions are likely to persist over the next 24 hours.
As per the Met Office, night-time temperatures across various parts of Karachi remained below normal. Mauripur recorded the lowest temperature at 10°C, followed by Jinnah Terminal at 11.5°C, Port Qasim at 13.6°C, Gulistan-e-Johar at 13.2°C, and Sharea Faisal at 12.5°C.
Similar weather patterns were observed across Sindh, where temperatures remained lower than usual, with several areas recording single-digit temperatures.
Mohenjo Daro recorded 3°C, which is 11.1°C below its usual March average. Mithi recorded 3.5°C, Mirpurkhas and Chhor 7°C, Jacobabad 8°C, and Shaheed Benazirabad 7.5°C.
Meanwhile, Sukkur, Sakrand, and Paddidan also recorded temperatures of 7.5°C, as the province continued to experience unseasonably cold weather.
