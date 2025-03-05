Trump praises Pakistan for capturing militant involved in Kabul airport bombing

US President Donald Trump's speaks at a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, March 4, 2025. — Reuters

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Pakistan for capturing a key terrorist linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.



"Three and a half years ago, a [Daesh] terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing,” Trump said during his speech to a joint session of Congress, which was the longest by any president.



The attack marked a tragic end to America’s longest war in Afghanistan, claiming the lives of 13 US service members and around 170 Afghans who were desperately trying to escape Kabul after the Taliban takeover.

Trump, in his speech which was the longest by any president, an hour and 49 minutes, revealed: "Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity. And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice."

After a brief pause and a round of applause, he thanked the Government of Pakistan for helping apprehend the "monster" and added that it was "a very huge day for the affected families.

"This was a very momentous day for those 13 families, whom I actually got to know very well, whose children were murdered. What a horrible day," Trump, who became the 47th president in January, said.

CIA-assisted arrest

A news agency has reported that Pakistan arrested the Daesh commander based on intelligence provided by America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

According to the news agency, Muhammad Sharifullah is among the Daesh leaders suspected of planning the attack. He is also known as Jafar.

Pakistani intelligence agencies reportedly apprehended him, and he is now being transferred to the United States. The agency further said that the militant will be taken to the US on Wednesday.

A US official told the news agency that Sharifullah was the mastermind behind the August 26 attack. The report also claims that after assuming office, President Trump directed CIA Director John Ratcliffe to prioritise the capture of those responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing.

It is alleged that Ratcliffe raised the matter with senior Pakistani officials just a day after taking office and later discussed it with a high-ranking Pakistani security official at the Munich Security Conference in February.

However, when the news agency reached out to the Pakistani embassy in Washington for a response, officials declined to comment.

'Most embarrassing moment'

Trump turned his guns onto his predecessor, Joe Biden, and mentioned that the attack occurred during the "disastrous and incompetent" withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Noting that he isn't criticising the withdrawal, but rather the manner in which it was carried out. "Perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country [...] such incompetence was shown."

In 2023, then-President Biden’s administration blamed the Trump administration for the deadly and chaotic withdrawal, arguing that the sitting government was "severely constrained" by Trump’s decisions.

It admitted that the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan should have begun earlier but attributed the delays to the Afghan government and military, as well as assessments by the US military and intelligence community.