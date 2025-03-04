AI tutor Khanmigo set to transform learning as Pakistan joins hands with Khan Academy

Representatives of Ministry for Federal Education and Khan Academy sign a memorandum of understanding to bring Khanmigo AI to Pakistani schools. —Ministry of Federal Education

The Ministry of Federal Education and Khan Academy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to transform education in Pakistan by integrating the latter's AI-powered tutor, Khanmigo, for personalised learning in schools, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar and Khan Academy (Pakistan) CEO Zeeshan Hassan.

Founded in 2006 by Sal Khan, Khan Academy is a pioneering American non-profit dedicated to revolutionising education through free, world-class online learning resources. Its mission is to empower students worldwide with interactive tools, making quality education accessible to all.

Under this agreement, Khan Academy will train teachers of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to effectively utilise the US-based organisation's AI-powered education system, ensuring a seamless integration of technology in classrooms.

It will introduce Khanmigo AI and Khan Academy content in 432 government schools, benefiting over 300,000 students, starting with Islamabad middle schools.

Poised to be a game-changer in education reforms, this unique initiative is expected to provide students with a tailored learning experience that caters to their individual needs.

The ministry has been actively working towards improving education outcomes in Pakistan and this partnership is a testament to the government's commitment to leveraging technology and innovative solutions to enhance the quality of education.

"We are excited to partner with Khan Academy to bring personalised learning to our students," said Federal Secretary of Education, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani.

"This initiative aligns with our vision to provide high-quality education that prepares our students for success in the 21st century."

With this MoU, Pakistan joins the ranks of countries leveraging Khan Academy's resources to improve education outcomes.

Reacting to the development, Khan Academy (Pakistan) Chairman Osman Rashid said," We believe that every student deserves access to a world-class education, and we're thrilled to work with the Ministry of Federal Education to make that a reality in Pakistan."

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's education sector, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on students and teachers," Rashid added.