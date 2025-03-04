PM Shehbaz resolves to boost investment, takes aim at PTI on govt’s 1st anniversary

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses cabinet meeting on March 4, 2025. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated his resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country to pave way for the foreign investment in the country as the PML-N-led coalition government completed its one year in power.

“We should work in unison instead of pulling each other’s legs,” says the premier said while addressing a special session of the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

The premier said his administration stabilised the economy during its one year in power with the help of allies.

Highlighting the economic achievements of the coalition government including significant drop in inflation and key policy rate, the premier praised the cabinet members for the hard work.

“It has been a year, let alone a contentious scandal, opposition even failed to bring up a fake scandal against the government. What could be a greater achievement of yours than this,” he added.

The premier was of the view that the country was on the brink of bankruptcy when he assumed the office one year ago.

He slammed the former ruling party for writing letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and urging the global lender not to approve loan for the cash-strapped nation.

