Karachi weather update: Mercury to rise from March 6

KARACHI: Winter has officially ended in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan, including Karachi, as weather analyst Jawad Memon said that temperatures in these regions are expected to rise from March 6.

Memon said that these regions are set to experience a drop in temperatures today and tomorrow before the temperatures begin to climb from March 6.

According to the weather analyst, Karachiites can expect nighttime temperatures to decline by two or three degrees Celsius over the next two to three days.

The nighttime temperatures are expected to range between 13°C and 16°C in the port city. Meanwhile, central Sindh will likely experience cooler nights, with temperatures ranging between 10°C and 12°C, Memon revealed.

Suburban areas of Karachi, including Surjani Town, Scheme 33, and Steel Town, can also expect similar lows of 10°C to 12°C, while neighbourhoods such as Federal B Area, Orangi Town, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal may see temperatures ranging from 12°C to 15°C.

Furthermore, the weather analyst indicated that the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan, including Karachi, will experience a stable temperature range of 17°C to 20°C.

He noted that, starting from Thursday, daytime highs are likely to range between 35°C and 37°C, while nighttime temperatures are expected to range from 22°C to 25°C.

On the other hand, northern and upper areas of the country may experience a brief cold wave, accompanied with cold winds, lasting three to four days as a result of the recent snowfall in the regions.