Blaze erupts at online food delivery company's warehouse in Karachi

A fire broke out at the warehouse of an online food delivery company in Karachi late Monday night, with firefighters struggling to begin the operation despite being on the scene.
Thick smoke inside the building has made it impossible for fire brigade personnel to enter, even four hours after the blaze erupted. The warehouse is packed with various goods, including grocery items.
The officials pulled down a wall of the warehouse to let out the smoke so that the fire could be doused.
Fire department officials said that the facility has no ventilation with only a single entry point, which has posed challenges to the firefighters to contain the fire.
Five firefighting vehicles are at the site, but officials say it is unclear when the fire will be fully extinguished.
